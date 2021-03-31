Football The Belgian head coach of the European Championship opponent of the Owls is hoping for expanded tournament crews

Belgian head coach Martinez said he had received an idea of ​​the expanded European Championships from other coaches.

Belgian head coach of the national football team Roberto Martinez wants the teams to have a crew of at least 26 players in the summer European Championship finals. Normally, race crews have 23 players.

“Because of the pandemic, I hope the rules can be modified and we have 26 or even 27 players in use,” Martinez told La Derniere Heure.

Martinez said he received an echo of his idea from other coaches.

“Discussions are taking place especially with England and Italy. Everyone has reacted in the same way, ”Martinez told the news agency Belga.

The European Championship final is scheduled to start on June 11th. Belgium plays in the same block with Finland, Denmark and Russia. Belgium and Finland are scheduled to hit each other in St. Petersburg on June 21.