Teemu Pukki rose to the main role in the second half of the EC qualifying match.

17.11. 22:44

Finland beat Northern Ireland in the European Championship qualifying match with goals of 4–0, and towards the end of the match Teemu Pukki.

Finland’s number one striker scored a goal, but above all his clever pass By Robin Lodi the goal was admired by, among others, the British broadcasting company the BBC expert John O’Neill.

O’Neill, a former Northern Ireland defender, said it was a really great goal.

“We saw what Pukki can do. It was a beautiful pass and dished out to him [Lodille]and all he had to do was lift the ball over the keeper,” O’Neill stated.

As soon as the goal was scored, the BBC was unabashedly cheering for the goal.

“Sometimes you just have to give applause,” the BBC wrote in the match coverage.

“He gave a precise pass to Lodi, who flashed the ball into the net from close range. Buck may no longer have the speed he once had, but he made two [maali ja maalisyöttö] absolute top class performance.”

Goat is familiar to the English, as he played for several seasons in Norwich City. Nowadays, Pukki, 33, plays at the club level in Minnesota United.

In addition to Puk and Lodi, the scorers in the EC qualifying match were Joel Pohjanpalo late in the first half from a penalty kick and Daniel Håkans at the beginning of the second half.