Liverpool rose to the top of the Premier League.

Finland ex-head coach of the national team Roy Hodgson’s led by Crystal Palace came close to a valuable result in English Premier League football on Saturday, but in the end Hodgson and his crew were let down in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool came from a losing position to a 2–1 away win and took the top spot in the Premier League. The place also remained, as Arsenal lost to Aston Villa in the last match of the evening and is one point away from Liverpool. Villa is third, two points behind Liverpool.

Palace took the lead against Liverpool Jean-Philippe Matetan with a penalty kick in the 57th minute. However, the home team’s charm began to crumble in the 75th minute, when Jordan Ayew was sent off with two cautions. Moments later, Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah hit the equalizer.

The goal was Salah’s 200th in his Liverpool career, and he has now scored a total of 150 goals for Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League. Salah became the Fifth 200-goal man in Liverpool history, ahead of them Ian Rush (346 goals), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

“The most important thing was that we took the win. It’s a great feeling, I’m happy with the goal and the win,” Salah told the BBC by.

Liverpool’s winning goal was completed by Harvey Elliott in the first minute of added time.

Scored Aston Villa’s goal in their 1–0 win over Arsenal John McGinn in the seventh minute of the match. Villa would seem to be seriously struggling to win the Premier League, as the team now has consecutive victories over the two pre-favorites of the season: in their previous game, the team beat Manchester City.

Manchester United’s uneven grips continued when Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea was followed by a complete collapse. United lost at home to Bournemouth by no less than 0–3. In the series, they scored for Bournemouth, which is staying around the middle Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

“I understand [fanien] disappointment and frustration. We too are disappointed and frustrated. You have to be able to do better,” said the ManU coach Erik ten Hagwhose job may already be threatened.