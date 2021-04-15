Football The bare knees of a female judge were covered with aerial photographs in Iran, previously special censorship solutions on the channel

Iranian state television censored this weekend’s Premier League match because of the bare knees of the female referee.

Tottenham – The Manchester United match took place on Sunday. The topic of the beginning of the week is the broadcast of the match presented in Iran.

The assistant referee of the match was seen as quite respected in his work Sian Massey-Ellis. The judge’s traditional attire caused a headache for the Iranian TV channel. Between the shorts and the long football socks were the bare knees that posed a problem.

In Iran, women must wear hair and a hijab covering their necks, and their knees must not be visible.

Channel resolved the matter so that whenever Massey-Ellis appeared on the broadcast, the screens showed aerial photographs of Tottenham Stadium and landscapes of the stadium’s vicinity.

Arabnews says the Iranian women’s rights group My Stealthy Freedom commented on the broadcast in its press release.

“Censorship is an integral part of the actions of the Iranian state. We must not normalize such practices. This is not our culture. This is the ideology of a repressive regime. ”

Censorship has struck the channel in the past. News.com according to the channel canceled the broadcast of the 2019 match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich after hearing that a female judge would be involved in the game.

Arabnews, meanwhile, reports that the channel has obscured the AS Roman logo in the 2018 semi-finals of the Champions League. In the logo, your female will breastfeed Romulu and Remus. The story relates to the myth of the birth of the city of Rome.

Premier League Massey-Ellis, who has served as Assistant Judge since 2010, is the highest ranked female judge in Britain.

Skysports in an interview, she has said that she has already been subjected to special monitoring and targeted because of her gender in her home country.

Massey-Ellis hopes it will be easier for future generations.

“If we can change stereotypes, then today’s children don’t have to go through the same things in 20 years.”