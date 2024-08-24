Saturday, August 24, 2024
Football | The ball boy fell under the celebrating fans in England – the clever action of the players saved him

August 24, 2024
The quick action of the Premier League stars saved the ball boy who got into a threatening situation.

Young the ball boy experienced moments of horror in the English Premier League match, where West Ham covered Crystal Palace away from home.

The threatening situation started when the supporters of East London West Ham celebrated wildly by Jarrod Bowen 2–0 goals in the second half.

Bowen and other West Ham players waved in front of the away fans, who in turn moved towards the players. The fanfare was so furious that supporters threw a digital billboard over the ball boy sitting in front of it.

Captain of the Hammers Tomas Soucek however, luckily noticed the situation and helped the boy to safety under the fallen fence.

British newspaper Mirror according to Soucek and scorer Bowen made sure the boy was okay after the scary situation. After the match, the West Ham players still went to talk to the ball boy, who received this jersey from Bowen.

“I saw him (the boy) after the game. He’s got my shirt now and he’s smiling so it’s all good,” Bowen told the BBC after the match.

West Ham claimed a 2–0 away win over South London with second-period goals from Soucek and Bowen. In the opening round last weekend, the Hammers lost at home to Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace have lost both of their matches of the season.

