Football The audience will be able to watch the Finnish national team’s matches at the Olympic Stadium

UEFA eased audience restrictions in international matches. Finland will face Bulgaria and Ireland in the League of Nations.

European UEFA announced on Thursday easing restrictions on spectators in international matches.

With the decision, the public can also be admitted to the home matches of the Finnish League of Nations against Bulgaria and Ireland. Finland will meet Bulgaria on Tuesday 6 October and Ireland on Wednesday 14 October.

The number of audiences is still severely limited, but the step towards normal is significant. According to the UEFA decision, up to 30% of the auditorium capacity may be in use, and national restrictions may reduce this proportion.

“This is, of course, good news for all of us and, above all, for a team that gets a well-supported home audience back in support. At the same time, however, it is important to remember that responsibility cannot be overemphasized, ”says the Secretary General of the Football Association Marco Casagrande says in a press release.

It is estimated that the Olympic Stadium can accommodate around 7,500 to 8,000 spectators. More detailed instructions regarding the safety of the match will be given from the beginning of the week.

Admission tickets will only go on sale after all security issues have been thoroughly reviewed.