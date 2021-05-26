Football The audience has been able to watch the Premier League games – it has also caused nasty problems

Some of the fans have reacted to the kneeling by buzzing. One Wolves fan was arrested on Sunday for a racist gesture.

Last on Sunday Manchester United faced Wolverhampton Wanderers. The audience has been able to enter the stands in recent weeks and was attended by a crowd of around 4,500 Wolves supporters.

At the stadium, the game was followed in the role of an expert as well Rio Ferdinand, who has played as a defender for United as well as for the England national team.

During the game, Ferdinand sent a message to Twitter saying that the return of fans to the auditorium felt unrealistic. The tweet also tells of a racist gesture when one of the wolves fans presented him with a monkey vote.

Wolves soon apologized for the gesture made by his supporters. The tweet says that the person in question does not represent the values ​​of the club in any way and has been arrested. In addition, he receives a lifetime gate ban from the club.

West Midlands police said they arrested a 31-year-old man on Sunday in connection with the case.

Ferdinand says in an interview with BT Sport that he is disappointed with the case, but understands that the person in question represents a very small group.

“I would like to meet him and teach him a little. These people have no understanding of how racist words feel and what effects they have, ”Ferdinand says.

Also The Aston Villa and Chelsea players experienced problems caused by the crowd at Villa Park Stadium when the players knelt before the game. Part of the audience buases during an anti-racism gesture.

Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings urged buffs on Twitter for introspection.