Football | The Athletic: Sky Sports apologized for commentators’ comments about Premier League manager

Commentators on the Premier League broadcast regret their comments, which were inappropriate.

British TV company Sky Sports has apologized for “inappropriate comments” broadcast during the match between Everton and Aston Villa on Sunday, says The Athletic website.

Sky Sports commentators Bill Leslie and Andy Hinchcliffe compared Everton’s head coach Sean Dyche to the game manager as he wore a black mourning ribbon on his sleeve in memory of a recently deceased Everton supporter.

Everton supporter Michael Jones died earlier this month while working on the site of Everton’s new stadium.

Everton players and coaching staff wore mourning ribbons during the match. In the 26th minute of the match, the audience applauded for a minute. Jones died at the age of 26.

According to The Athletic, both commentators regret their words.

“The comments during the match between Aston Villa and Everton were inappropriate and unfortunate. We have spoken with all parties involved, and reminded them of their responsibilities and the need for sensitivity. We apologize for the upset and anxiety caused by the comments,” Sky Sports apologized, according to The Athletic.