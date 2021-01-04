Football The Athletic: Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is threatened with dismissal

Chelsea head coach Lampard’s relationship with his players has been questioned recently.

The Athletic According to the online magazine, the Premier League club Chelsea intends to change head coach if the team’s course does not change.

According to magazine sources, Chelsea is exploring options to replace the head coach Frank Lampard, if the team ‘s downturn continues – if not even faster.

Head coach Frank Lampard played in his player career in Chelsea under nine different head coaches, so he knows well how the club management reacted in trouble. Now Lampard is himself under the threat of a kick when the team lost 1 to 3 against Manchester City on Sunday. Chelsea has one win in the last six matches.

Chelsea are dropping this out of the championship battle. The club spent £ 220 million to strengthen the team, so it was also expected to score this season.

“Expectations are quite different this season because everyone can point out how much money we spent,” Lampard said after the City defeat.

“In fact, the new players are young, they’ve been injured, and they haven’t played much together. Much of the expectations do not match reality. ”

Lampard’s relationship with his players has also been questioned recently after he criticized their attitude and commitment. Chelsea’s club management is reportedly concerned about how Lampard hasn’t gotten the most out of its players.

Sources: The Athletic, AFP.