Football | The Athletic: Arsenal have made an ME bid for Alessia Russo

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World Europe
0

Arsenal are trying to sign Alessia Russo from Manchester United.

Football Arsenal, who play in the English Super League, have made a lucrative offer for the player who plays in Manchester United About Alessia Russo. of The Athletic according to this is a world record sum for women’s football.

Englishman Russo, 23,’s current contract at United expires next summer. The player and the club have not reached an agreement on the extension contract.

The Athletic did not say how much Arsenal have offered, but the current world record is £400,000 (around €455,000). This amount was paid by FC Barcelona to Manchester City From Keira Walsh.

Russo has scored five goals in the Superliga this season. Arsenal is currently lacking in attack, as the star player of the European Championship finals Beth Mead and Dutch paint queen Vivienne Miedema are injured.

Russo was also one of the key players in England’s gold-winning team at last summer’s EC final tournament.

Manchester United leads the Superliga on equal points with Chelsea. Arsenal are three points behind with one less game to play.

