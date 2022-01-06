Football The Arsenal star player received a positive corona result just before the African Championship

The Gabonese team had several infections.

Arsenal belonging to the stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave a positive result in the coronavirus test, said the head coach of Gabon Patrice Neveu news agency for AFP.

Aubameyang’s infection came at a bad time as he was just preparing for the African Championship on his home team in Gabon.

The coronavirus had time to spread among the team when Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicent tested positive.

“They underwent a pcr test and have been isolated in a hotel,” Neveu said.

The African Championship kicks off on January 9 and Gabon should face the small island nation of the Comoros a day later.