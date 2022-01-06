Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football The Arsenal star player received a positive corona result just before the African Championship

by admin
January 6, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Gabonese team had several infections.

Arsenal belonging to the stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave a positive result in the coronavirus test, said the head coach of Gabon Patrice Neveu news agency for AFP.

Aubameyang’s infection came at a bad time as he was just preparing for the African Championship on his home team in Gabon.

The coronavirus had time to spread among the team when Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicent tested positive.

“They underwent a pcr test and have been isolated in a hotel,” Neveu said.

The African Championship kicks off on January 9 and Gabon should face the small island nation of the Comoros a day later.

.
#Football #Arsenal #star #player #received #positive #corona #result #African #Championship

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Covid, the League of A launches the new protocol: "With 13 players available, you can play"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.