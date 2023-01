Sold out stadium for the presentation of Crsitano Ronaldo in Riyadh, in the King Saud University stadium. The former Portuguese Ballon d’Or was presented by Al-Nassr, his new club, after the traditional medical examinations. Ronaldo left Old Trafford last month after giving a TV interview in which he said he felt betrayed by the club and disrespected his manager Ten Hag.



01:12