Football | The Argentine star took the memory of the success – this is what the World Cup trophy looks like tattooed on his leg

Ángel Di María also got a tattoo after winning the Copa América.

Argentina in the ranks won the men’s soccer world championship Angel Di Maria has taken a lasting memory of the World Cup gold.

The attacker posted a picture of his fresh tattoo on his Instagram account. The subject is the World Cup trophy, which is tattooed on the striker’s leg.

Di Maria, 34, refers in the text he wrote in connection with the photo sharing to the fact that he also got the tattoo in connection with the victory in the Copa América. He says he saved his other leg for this tattoo.

The subject of the Copa América tattoo was also the winning post of the competition. It can be found on the player’s left thigh.

Ángel Di María scored one goal for Argentina in the final. He sat out two of Argentina’s games entirely on the bench and came on the field in the final moments of one. At the most important moment, Di María’s performance was strong, as in the final he was the team’s best player.

At club level, Di María represents Juventus.