“Yes.” “No.” “Perhaps.” “Why not?”

Here is a summary of the Norwegian Erling Braut Haalandin post-match interview. Questions may vary, but answers often remain a narrow line. They are related to the answers of another athlete: the F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen.

The reason why Haaland, 20, gets into these interviews is that he strikes goals like a conveyor belt in the Champions League and the German Bundesliga.

Along these lines:

Haaland reached 15 goals in the Champions League after playing in 12 matches. It was by far the surprise performance with the lowest number of matches to 15 goals, as the previous record, 19 matches, was Ruud van Nistelrooyn and Roberto Soldadon on behalf of.

Haaland played the first Champions League match of his career in a Salzburg shirt on September 17, 2019 against Belgian Genk: a hat trick.

When Haaland moved from Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund in early 2020, he came on the field in his Bundesliga debut match in the 56th minute and scored three goals.

Goals, hat tricks – and funny comments. How has Haaland ended up in the current situation?

Haaland started his career on his home team Brynen and at the age of 15 and 16 played men’s matches in Norway’s second tier in 2016. He did not score a single goal in the 16 matches he played.

Haaland moved to Molde in 2017, but it lasted until July 2018 until the “Haaland phenomenon” occurred: he scored four goals against Brann in 21 minutes.

“I realized now is the time. The clubs are after him, ”Molde’s CEO Øystein Neerland says the sports site The Athleticille.

In the end, the choice fell on Saltzburg, which paid EUR 8 million for the Norwegian in January 2019 – according to Transfermarkt, as the site estimated the value of Haaland at EUR 5 million. Already in Saltzburg, it became clear that Haaland’s move into a big player and Game Intelligence are top notch.

In Salzburg, Haaland had a year (17 goals in 16 matches), after which Dortmund bought him for 20 million euros.

How long will Haaland stay in Dortmund, known as the club that sells its players? According to the wildest rumors, there would be a willingness to buy already during the January transfer period: Real Madrid, both clubs in Manchester and Chelsea have at least been mentioned. The agreement in Dortmund runs until 2024.

“He is very pleased with Borussia and Dortmund,” Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola acknowledged Tuttosportin in the interview, but added that because of the money, Haaland is not going anywhere – the trophies are instead interesting.

Transfermarkt now estimates Haaland’s transfer price at one hundred million euros.

Erling Braut Haaland raised his trousers in a Champions League match on 24 November.­

Haalandin special comments have also been considered. Is he rude, arrogant, or something else entirely?

The Athletic sought to clarify the matter. One explanation for the short answers is perhaps Bryne, who belongs to the Jæren region in Norway.

“Answering questions as little as possible is perfectly normal there, not rude. My mother, who had moved there from another area in Norway, never adapted because she wanted to talk and everyone else didn’t, ”the football reporter told The Athletic Lars Sivertsen, who is also from Bryne.

Instead, a Jæren writer and journalist Nils Henrik Smith disagrees slightly because he does not want to associate certain patterns of behavior with belonging to an area. Yes, he admits that Haaland’s answers may sound rude.

“Not much value is given to such talk [angosaksisissa maissa]. ”

When Haaland moved to Salzburg, and the company quickly found that Haaland did not like the interviews and that “yes” and “no” answers led to uncomfortable situations. The same has continued in Dortmund, where journalists have been advised to ask in such a way that the answer cannot be “yes” or “no”.

“He’s an incredibly funny and sharp guy, but beware: If you ask a question that can be answered‘ yes ’,‘ no ’or‘ maybe ’, he also answers that way,” a Borussia Dortmund staff member told An Athletic anonymously.

In addition, Borussia from Dortmund is reminded that Haaland is suing a journalist who asks stupid questions. When Haaland was given a focus on what makes him such a good player, the Norwegian responded with basic readings on his face: “Smiling.”

Bundesliga after a continued corona break in May, a perfect example of Haaland’s way of answering questions was obtained. The interviewer initially formulated the questions in such a way that Haaland also answered them even in long sentences.

Finally, the interviewer asked why the team went to the stadium fan head at the end of the match, even though there were no spectators in the match.

“Why not?” Was Haaland’s response.

The Bundesliga continues on 2 January. Borussia Dortmund will meet Wolfsburg on January 3, 2021 at 4.30 pm. Viaplay and V Sport are playing match.