Football | The Ajax player paid tribute to Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake – the referee made a nice exception

The referee did not warn the player, even though the player made a tackle that would normally lead to a warning.

In several the soccer matches honored the Ghanaian soccer player who died in the earthquake in Turkey at the weekend Christian Atsua. His body was found in the rubble on Saturday.

One tribute was seen in Amsterdam, where Ajax faced Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Ajax’s Ghanaian player, 22 years old Mohammed Kudus, scored a free kick in the 84th minute, after which he raised his jersey. Underneath was a t-shirt that read, “RIP Atsu.” (rest in peace Atsu).

You normally get a warning for that grab, but the referee of the match Pol van Boekel made an exception: he left the yellow card in his pocket.

“We have rules, but this is bigger than football. The referee told me that this is not allowed, but he understood me. I have a lot of respect for him because he understood the situation. Atsu was close to me,” Kudus told the ESPN sports website.

Kudus played for the Ghana national team at the same time as Atsu.

The match between Ajax and Rotterdam ended with Ajax winning 4–0.