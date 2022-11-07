Football | The acrobatic goal celebration led to relegation in the Italian Serie A

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud completed the winning goal against Spezia, but celebrated the strike illegally.

Football In Italy’s Serie A, we saw in Saturday’s round what happens when emotions take over in a moment of joy and the rules are forgotten.

Series champion AC Milan faced bottom-of-the-line Spezia on their home field, but the difficulty of scoring was to cost the early favorites the victory.

Fullback Theo Hernandez took the hosts into the lead in the 27th minute, but no additional goals were seen in the opening period, the ball hit the goalposts, and the net did not swing from the open spaces either.

In the second half Daniel Maldini equalized for the visitors with a fine shot in the 59th minute. Maldini’s father is an AC Milan legend Paolo Maldiniso the success came in a good way.

The hit was Maldini’s, 21, first of the season and second of his Serie A career.

Maldin’s however, the goal was not enough for the guests to score a point, as the Substitute struck in the 89th minute Olivier Giroud. The French replaced Divock Origin in the 72nd minute, picked up a caution in the 83rd minute, and completed a stunning strike in the closing moments of the match.

Giroud stretched his leg while jumping Sandro Tonali to the cross and shot the ball acrobatically out of the air into the back corner of the goal.

The stunning strike sent the 36-year-old striker into such a frenzy that he took off his shirt. And that resulted in a second warning according to the rules and at the same time an out.

AC Milan won the match 2–1 and is second in Serie A, six points away from league leader Napoli.