Football The absurd Taklaus reversed the game, Honka tyri the last minute penalty kick and lost

FC Honka experienced his second loss of the season in the football league when FC Haka rose from behind to a 2-1 victory. The guests celebrated at Tapiola Sports Park was the goalkeeper Michael Hartmann.

Canadian goalkeeper Hartmann rejected with extra time Lucas Kaufmann rankkarin. Brassin after a failed comma, the referee Antti Munukka whistled the end of the game, and FC Haka’s team rushed into a mountain over Hartmann.

“Tasty scores. The whole team fought really well, ”said FC Haka’s head coach Teemu Tainio.

Haka took his third win of the season. They have come from a foreign field. Previously, HIFK and TPS crashed.

“Why don’t profits come at home? If you knew, you would immediately change to that profit formula, ”said Tainio.

Haka rose to 10th past TPS in the league. Honka remained fourth in the series.

Before their next match, Tainio’s troops will breathe and train for just over two weeks.

Opening period ended on Sunday 1-1. Macoumba Kandji made 1 to 0 for Honga, and Antto Hilska smoothed to 1-1.

Macoumba’s shot was born after 25 minutes. He got a stab in the run Demba Savagelta and shot accurately past goalkeeper Hartmann.

The architect of Haka’s handicap was a playmaker Anton Popovich. His pass found Hilska, whose close shot bounced to prevent the slipped topper Tapio Heikkilän through to the finish.

The beginning of the game was Honga’s control. The home team held the ball and scored with long balls from the tip of Kandjia.

The scorer was Antti Munukka Hongan Nasiru Banahenelle red card. In the aftermath, the Ghanaian slipped viciously on Hartmann’s feet outside the penalty area.

Before the exit, the corner kicks were 4-0 for Honka. He took a break in corner kicks in a tie 4-4.

“An early run-out changed the game. And in the end, we got a winning goal from the special situation, ”said Tainio.

Hakan scored a 2-1 victory after 78 minutes Salomo Ojala. The pass was sent to the goal by Popovich.

Seven yellow cards and one straight red were dealt in the match. Hakan toppari Jonas Häkkinen had to leave the pitch after 85 minutes.

Draft meets HIFK in Töölö on Friday. Before Sunday, the people of Espoo had experienced their only loss of the league season (0–1) against Star Breaks in Tapiola.