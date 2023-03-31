Football | The 7–0 win was not enough, Iceland gave the coach of the national team a boot

Iceland won Liechtenstein 7–0 in the EC qualifying game last Sunday, but the coach For Arnar Viðarsson the game was the last in the country’s rudder.

The Icelandic Football Association announced on Thursday that the national team change coach. The decision is described as necessary and in the interests of the team.

Iceland has a win and a loss from the qualifiers below. Before defeating Liechtenstein, the team played an away match against Bosnia and Herzegovina and lost 0–3. Portugal, for example, also plays in the J group, so the competition place is behind Iceland’s hard work.

Arnar Viðarsson coached the national team from 2020.

Iceland charmed the football world when they qualified for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup through the qualifiers. The tiny country made it to the top eight in the European Championship.

Then the World Cup 2018 in Iceland has been more sticky. In the Nations League last year, the country only played draws in a group that also included Israel and Albania. The fourth country in the group would have been Russia, which was excluded from the competition.