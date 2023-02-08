Napoli’s Victor Osimhen rose to the occasion and scored another goal on Sunday.

Soccer star With Cristiano Ronaldo has numerous records to his name, but on some of the lists he will inevitably fall down over time.

Ronaldo is known for his good effort and dribbling skills and has held the Serie A header height record of 256cm. It was broken by AC Milan Fikayo Tomori in May 2021, when he headed a goal against Juventus from a height of 263 centimeters.

Now Ronaldo has also passed by this season’s worst goal scorer in Serie A, Napoli Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen rose to the top and headed his team’s 2-0 goal.

According to the sports channel ESPN, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker reached a height of 258 centimeters when he headed his team’s second goal in a 3-0 win over Spezia.

Osimhen scored two goals against Spezia and raised his season goal balance in Serie A to 16 already. In addition, he has scored four goals in the 17 matches he has played.

Osimhen leads the goal exchange with four goals, ahead of Atalanta Ademola Lookmania and Inter Lautaro Martinez.

Correction 9.43: The Serie A record was no longer held by Ronaldo, but by Tomori, who broke the record in 2021.