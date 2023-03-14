Rome – More matches and therefore more earnings for the first World Cup in maxi format, went from 32 to 48 teams in the final tournament. Thus confirmed the rumors of New York Times on the new formula: in fact, a new format for the 2026 World Cup was approved by the FIFA board of directors, which will be played between Mexico, the United States and Canada.

With the addition of 24 games compared to the 80 originally planned, the World Championship will feature a total of 104 races (40 more than the last edition in Qatar) for a total duration of 40 days. The teams that reach the semifinals will play 8 matches instead of the classic 7. The number of participating teams will rise from the current 32 (as it has been since 1998) to 48.

From the northernmost and westernmost point, Vancouver, to the easternmost point, Boston, ending at the southern limit represented by Mexico City. Almost 5,000km as the crow flies. These are the 16 official offices: Toronto, Vancouver, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle). The novelty is that the line previously dictated regarding the format will not be followed: therefore, there will not be 16 groups of 3 teams each to avoid national teams eliminated after only two games (with the consequent risks for the correctness of the event). The formula is that of the traditional groups of 4 national teams each (going from the current 8 to 12 groups).

Thanks to the new format, Fifa has forecast revenue of 11 billion dollars in the four-year cycle that will end with the 2026 World Cup, almost 4 billion more than the amount collected in the same period ending with the World Cup in Qatar.

Another novelty launched by the FIFA Council concerns the 2026 World Cup final which will be played on Sunday 19 July 2026. And on the basis of the new calendar, the mandatory stop period starts from 25 May 2026, after the last official match for the club on 24 May 2026 (exceptions may apply to final matches in confederation club competitions until 30 May 2026 subject to FIFA approval).