Football The 2024 finals of the European Football Championship will be played in Berlin

May 10, 2022
The 2024 finals of the European Football Championship will be played in Berlin

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
The opening match of the tournament will be played on June 14 in Munich.

10.5. 21:21

Football the finals of the next men’s European Championships will be played at the Berlin Olympic Stadium on July 14, 2024. The opening match of the tournament will be played on June 14 in Munich.

Uefa, the European football association, announced on Tuesday that it had outlined its environmental friendliness by dividing the tournament’s 10 venues into three regions.

The northern and north-eastern regions are Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig, the western region is Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne, and the southern region is Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

According to Uefa, only two areas are played in each block, which reduces the travel of teams and supporters.

The difference is quite strong in last year’s European Championships, which were played in 11 cities in 11 countries.

