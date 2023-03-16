Thursday, March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023
in World Europe
Football | The 20-year-old striker scored a hat-trick in three minutes in the Conference League

Gift Orban decided the Belgian Gent’s next place against the Turkish Başakşehir.

15.3. 20:41

Football The knockout stage is underway in the Conference League, and the match between Turkey’s Istanbul Başakşehir and Belgium’s Gent saw quite a few fireworks.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Belgium, but the Turkish hosts’ dreams of a place in the top eight crumbled after just over half an hour of play. The reason was Ghent Gift Orban.

The 20-year-old Nigerian striker opened the scoring after half an hour and three minutes later he completed his hat-trick to put the visitors 3-0 up.

Hugo Cuypers scored a fourth goal for the visitors in the 37th minute, and the match was finally decided. The game finally ended with a 4–1 victory for the visitors.

