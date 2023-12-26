Football | The 12-year-old fan who was moved by the game became a social phenomenon – the club remembered in an unforgettable way

Dáire Gorman toured Liverpool's home stadium, Anfield Road, with coach Jurgen Klopp.

Football Liverpool, who play in the Premier League, offered a memorable experience to their 12-year-old supporter before Christmas.

Liverpool published a video on its website in which the coach Jurgen Klopp go around the stadium by Dáire Gorman with.

“Liverpool is my life, it means everything to me,” says Gorman in a YouTube video published by the club.

at Gorman's has a syndrome that puts him in a wheelchair. Liverpool previously reportedthat Gorman was born without arms from the elbows down and that his legs are missing femurs.

The invitation to visit the stadium came after Gorman had been with his family to a Liverpool game in the fall. The Irishman Gorman says in the video that he couldn't sleep the night before the game because of his excitement.

“I was just thinking I'm going to Anfield,” says Gorman.

The emotions in the autumn game were properly unleashed when the club's theme song You'll Never Walk Alone was sung in the stadium. The father filmed his tearful son, and the video ended up on X, the former Twitter. That's when the video started going viral.

After that, Liverpool extended an invitation to the family to come and visit the stadium. The invitation was presented with Klopp's video greeting, which also moved Gorman to tears.

Klopp toured the stadium with Gorman, where he got to meet several players from his favorite team.

“I love when you say you treat Liverpool like your best friend,” Klopp praises Gorman's attitude towards the team.