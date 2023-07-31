Football | That’s how tough the Fifa test is – an expert compares it to a car inspection

“Tests are hard but by no means impossible.”

That’s what a physical trainer and football referee tester saw Eero Partio describes the requirements of the Fifa test.

It is the official test of the International Football Federation (FIFA), which is used to test the fitness of referees. The test is used, for example, by the referees of the Veikkausliiga and men’s Ykkönen in Finland.

The test consists of two parts, the first of which measures the referee’s ability to repeat fast 40-meter sprints with a short 60-second recovery time.

“When there are end-to-end attacks on the field, the referee has to make several maximum sprints,” Partio describes.

Another test measures the referee’s ability to repeat longer moves. In it, you run 40 times 75 meters and walk 25 meters between strokes.

According to Parti, high-intensity running occurs for referees in games approximately as much as for players on average. High-intensity running means a faster pace than jogging but slower than maximum pace.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the referee is able to run at high intensity a sufficient amount for matches.

The last one in the past couple of years, Finnish Veikkausliiga and Ykkönen referees have almost always passed the Fifa test, according to Partio.

“Judges generally pass the tests easily,” he states.

Work can still be done to achieve the required condition.

In the Veikkausliiga and Ykkös, in the first part of the test, each 40-meter sprint must be run in a maximum of six seconds.

In the second part, 15 seconds are available for a 75-meter pull and 18 seconds for a 25-meter walk. Recovery time between tests is 6–8 minutes.

“ “The test should be a bit like a car inspection for the judge.”

The time limits used in Veikkausliiga and Ykkös are the same as the international limits for male referees defined by Fifa.

In the Finnish series, the tests must be passed in the same time limits, regardless of gender.

Testing aims to ensure that referees are able to meet the physical demands of the game. That is why Partio is justified in demanding men and women refereeing in the same series to break the same limits.

“It doesn’t matter what gender you are, as long as you can meet the physical requirements. If there were different limits for representatives of different sexes, it would not serve the species. Then there could be a situation where the referee is unable to meet the physical demands of the game,” says Partio.

He points out that female referees can realistically achieve the required condition in Veikkausliiga and Ykköse.

“It requires work, but so does it require men. Limit values ​​are not what [nainen] could not be achieved with systematic work.”

In addition to good physical condition, passing the tests can also require a lot mentally.

For some referees, test situations are stressful. According to the patrol, the stress is often caused by the referee not being sure whether he will pass the test due to lack of practice or injury.

As a physical trainer and tester, Partio aims to prepare referees for test situations by offering them help with training.

“The test should be a bit like a car inspection for the judge. Let’s go there and see that everything is in order and move on.”

Lina Lehtovaara, who is currently refereeing the World Cup, trained under the guidance of a personal trainer to pass the physical tests.

European the tests of the football association (UEFA) differ from the tests of Fifa referees, and the confederations of different countries also have their own tests.

For example, Uefa uses the SDS test to test high-intensity running, which has more turns than the Fifa test.

Referees and assistant referees are also tested in different ways.

The head referee of the Swedish Football Association by Johan Holmqvist according to the Fifa test is used in Veikkausliiga and Ykkös because it is a test of the international sports federation, which is used in many other countries.

According to Parti, the functionality of the measurement methods must be constantly evaluated.

“Football is developing faster all the time, and referees have to adapt to the prevailing situation. It is not certain whether the current test practices will be valid again next year.”

“ “We always talk about whether we should measure strength properties or even reaction speed.”

The fitness of the referees of the currently ongoing FIFA World Cup was measured in other ways instead of the Fifa test.

A Finn judging the games Lina Lehtovaara told HS at the beginning of July that he was tested for speed, endurance and ability to change direction.

The World Cup tests would also have the potential to test judges working in Finland.

“The change of direction test could be. On the other hand, it [Lehtovaaran tekemä] doesn’t measure the change of direction in the best way, but more speed endurance”, Partio reflects.

He does not give a direct answer as to whether the physical characteristics of referees should be measured more comprehensively. According to Pario, introducing a new test would require a lot.

“We always talk about whether we should measure strength properties or even reaction speed. However, it is always a question of resources. If we want to test, for example, the referees of Veikkausliiga and Ykkönen, that’s an awful lot of people.”

In addition, test practices cannot be changed continuously.

“It would create uncertainty for the judges, and there would be no basic data on what level the judges are and whether they have improved.”

