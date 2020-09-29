Reigning champion Liverpool continues on the path to victories.

Football England’s Premier League champion Liverpool took an important victory when they knocked down Arsenal, who was also beaten to the top, with a goal in a 3-1 Sunday late match.

The win was Liverpool’s third in a row and the loss to Arsenal the first of the season.

The away team started the goal in the match. The team showed how Liverpool’s high press was dismantled with short passes.

The attack was triggered by a goalkeeper Bernd Lenolta and eight passes later the ball was the striker Alexandre Lacazettella, which shot it into the net past Alisson Beckerin. The last pass got lucky, but otherwise the attack was like straight from a football textbook.

The scorer was Arsenal, and Arsenal were given a chance to change things around. Mohamed Salah broke into the penalty area on the right, and finally Sadio Mane moved Lenon’s blocked ball to the empty goal.

Winning goal manufactured side defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Crossing pass from the left flank by Alexander-Arnold and Robertson places it beautifully past the keeper, Lenon. Robertson thus acknowledged his search for Arsenal’s goal.

New acquisition Diogo Jota finalized the final score in the 88th minute.

“We’re only at the start of the season and this performance was definitely Wow,” Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said after the match

“We dominated the match from the start against a well-tuned team. The football we played was exceptional. I have nothing bad to say about this game. ”