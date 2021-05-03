Football Terrible grass and defensive naps ruined Honka’s home opening, the captain barked at the winning team’s lighter: “The opponent was about bad”

Honka, who left the Veikkausliiga with high expectations, still has no points after two matches, when she lost to IFK Mariehamn in Monday’s round.

Honka – IFK Mariehamn 0–2

Mirthless is in many ways the right word to describe Honga’s first home game in this season’s Veikkausliiga, at least from the home team’s tip.

Even in advance, the setups weren’t really set for a big football party: the open-minded rooftops of Tapiola Sports Park, the tube stands, the really bad lawn and the slightly chilly and dim spring Monday night.

In particular, the condition of the platform made short-feed play and moderate construction of situations almost impossible, which practically disarmed Honga’s strongest weapons. The visitor IFK Mariehamn made the most of the opportunity and opened his season deservedly with three points.

“It is extremely tremendous that such a game is lost when the opponent was so bad,” Captain Honka saw the situation directly in the interview with Ruudu. Duarte Tammilehto.

“I will at least count the goals in a game called football,” replied the away goalkeeper Oskari Forsman, who added a goal pass to their team’s opening goal.

“We were able to make better use of this lousy field and were more dangerous in those few of our attacks. This wasn’t a party feast, but we have a loud rumble on it, ”Forsman said calmly.

Both the teams strive to proceed in a straightforward manner from the outset. The simplicity of the attacks gave a clear advantage to the defenses, and the goal spots were few in the opening period.

Just before the break happened: Hongan Darren Smith pushed a dangerous ball close to the post, but Oskari Forsman glued the ball to his keys.

Forsman immediately turned the game over with a long opening, when the communication of the Honka defense failed. The ball dropped between the goalkeeper and the defensive line was not picked up by anyone, and the IFK tip Tehe Olawale was on time to take advantage of his opponent’s fall asleep.

Somewhat in all the preliminary assessments, Honka was clearly placed in a better position than IFK Mariehamn.

However, in Monday’s match, it was difficult to notice the difference between the teams – at least for the people of Espoo. Because of her game philosophy, Honka may have suffered more from the miserable platform, but on the other hand, IFK’s injury situation is currently quite difficult.

Having become a chaser, Honka still failed to put his opponent really tight. An hour later, the situation became more and more tedious: already in the chaos of the opening goal Konsta Rasimus overthrew Olawale in the penitentiary, and Elias Mastokangas dipped the ball from the dot in the lower right corner.

No more goals were scored, so Honga’s fate was to stay in the zero club. The next opportunity for the people of Espoo to open a points account is on Friday as a guest of KTP.

“We don’t have to change any big things, but we have to start getting three points a little quietly. Friday is definitely a good place to take them, ”said Hongan Tammilehto.