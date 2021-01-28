Football Tennis star Naomi Osaka invested in women’s sports by buying a stake in the football club

The world’s most deserving female athlete placed in North Carolina Courage.

Threefold tennis grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has bought a stake in the North Carolina Courage football club.

Courage plays U.S. women’s soccer at the highest league level in the NWSL.

“Kasvuuni invested in the women made me who I am today. I can’t even think of where I would be without them, ”Osaka said said Courage’s website.

Osaka, 23, rose to the top of the financial magazine Forbes last year to become the world’s most deserving female athlete With revenue of EUR 34.3 million.

Tennis the Japanese star, third on the women’s world list, did not reveal how much she owns in Courage.

“It’s an investment in amazing women who are role models, leaders and sources of inspiration for all young female athletes. I also admire all the work Courage is doing for diversity and equality in its community. ”

The tennis star, known as an advocate of equality, will be within a year, among other things condemned police violence, defended the right to take a position and has taken a stand with his face masks.