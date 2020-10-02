Football Teen star Ansu Fati, 17, breaks records: even Lionel Mess’s goal at the start of Barcelona’s career pales

Ansu Fati scored ten league goals in 26 matches.

Barcelona teen star Ansu Fati, 17, succeeded again in scoring in La Liga on Thursday night. Fati scored his third goal of the season in a 3-0 victory for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. The match was the second for the season for Barcelona, ​​with Fati succeeding twice in the opening match.

Last season, Fati succeeded in scoring seven times, so in his career he has now scored ten goals for Barcelona in La Liga. According to the BBC, before Fat only Bojan Krkić has received a full ten hits before his 18th birthday.

In addition, the BBC compared the start of Fat’s career Lionel Messin the beginning of a career. It took 30 matches from the fair to score ten league goals when Fati hit 26 games.

Fati also broke records last season when he became the youngest scorer in the history of both the Champions League and the Spanish League.

Barcelona has opened its season in La Liga with two wins. The number of matches for teams varies between two and four. Barcelona is fifth in the table, but all of the above teams have played more matches and also suffered point losses.

In addition to Barcelona, ​​the clean game team is Seville, which has also won its first two matches.