Pukki have scored 24 goals this season.

Finland men’s national football team striker Teemu Pukin the tremendous pace of goals in the English Championship Series continues.

Pukki opened the goal factory in a Norwich shirt against Huddersfield in the eighth minute. Preliminary work done Todd Cantwell.

The second goal came in from the right after 20 minutes. The buck escaped Emiliano Buendian feed and shot the ball in from the front corner. The hits were 23rd and 24th for the season for Puk.

Pukki, who has scored all three goals for the national team in two World Cup qualifiers, has been in a dazzling mood in Norwich for almost two months.

He scored two goals against Stoke on Feb. 13, and had since scored 11 goals in as many matches before facing Huddersfield on Tuesday.