Football | Teemu Puk’s team announced their new head coach

Norwich City’s next head coach is German-American David Wagner.

English Norwich City, which has so far performed below expectations through the second highest league level in football, the Championship Series publicly his new head coach on Friday.

Finnish national team star Teemu Pukki and other “Canaries” are now guided and guided by a German-American David Wagner.

Wagner, 51, who has coached in Germany, England and Switzerland in his career, replaces the one who was fired at the end of December Dean Smith’sunder whose leadership Norwich, which entered the series as one of the favorites, sank lower and lower in the series towards the end of the year.

The team has collected only one point from their last four games, and it is 11th in the series. Of course, the last place qualifying for promotion, i.e. sixth place, is only three points away.

Wagner’s Norwich debut will come on Sunday, when the team meets Blackburn in the third round of the English FA Cup.