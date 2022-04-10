Monday, April 11, 2022
Football Teemu Puk's stylish hit seals a vital victory for Norwich

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
Norwich is still hanging from its straw.

10.4. 18:01

Striker Teemu Pukki hit their ninth hit of the season in the English Premier League when Norwich took a 2-0 home win in a jumbo match against Burnley.

The win was vital for Norwich, as a full points pot still keeps the team alive in terms of surviving the thin straw series. However, there are still seven points above the survival line.

Norwich the wings were the focus of most of FC’s attacks today Pierre Lees-Melou already nine minutes after the game.

The match was pretty smooth for a long time, and both teams had their own places to score. Burnley seemed to get a tie in the second half, however Maxwel Cornet did not get the ball from the back post to an empty goal.

The final solution was seen in the 86th minute.

Mathias Normann found the forgotten Puki punishment area at the border. Pukki took a swing and hits it … beautifully!

The match was for Puki in the 150th Norwich shirt, and the net swung for the 75th time.

