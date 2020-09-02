Football Teemu Puk’s self-confidence suffered a collision last season – “I tried to forget the whole rest of the season and start again now”

According to Puk, his strength waned physically and mentally.

Scorer lives and dies from paintings. During the dry season, the attacker’s self-confidence crumbles to the surface of the field.

This was the case last season for Finland’s best goal scorer at the moment, the 30-year-old Teemu Pukille. During 2019, he experienced mere moments of success. There was a rise to the Premier League, reaching a historic value tournament place with Finland, a pile of goals for the national team and the Premier League fields. Then came the long and dry spring.

At a press conference at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, Pukki admitted that last season was difficult.

“It was a really long season. Although there was a break due to the corona when we didn’t play, we still trained hard on our own. It was physically and mentally tough. That rest of the season went the way it went. Of course, a couple of goals in training games raised my mood and self-confidence for me. They were just training games, but it was important to get goals after a long time, ”Pukki said.

Norwich City was recently on a practice tour in Germany, where he succeeded twice in scoring in two different matches.

Goat admitted that his self-confidence was being tested at the end of last season.

“It was [itseluottamus] by trial. For myself and the whole team in England, the games did not succeed. That is why we fell [Valioliigasta]. Personally, when there were no goals, it’s not an easy time for the attacker. My main job is to help the team with goals, ”Pukki said.

Buck said he has not further analyzed the reasons for his dry season.

“I tried to forget about the rest of the season and start over now. Now it feels better again. ”

In the last two seasons, Buck has played more competitive games and game minutes than ever before in his career. In the Premier League, he played in all but two matches and always in the opening except for a couple of exceptions. And in the second season, he played in the Championship in all but three matches. When national team games are added to those match numbers, the strain on the number of matches has been considerable.

“A lot has been played. It must have been noticed when the clean-up began to run out, both physically and mentally. The break was good, even if it was short, that I got my thoughts out of football. ”

Pukki said that now the continuation of games and exercises has felt comfortable again. It promises good as the Owls face off in the opening match of the League of Nations in Wales on Thursday.

“I’m confident in my own situation.”

In the Premier League the striker, who has succeeded in scoring eleven times, has been the subject of some transfer rumors during the summer. Puk was asked on Wednesday how likely he thinks the games will continue with Norwich City in the English Championship next season?

“I haven’t thought about those things here at all. Now I have full focus on the national team. When I get back there, then the focus begins on the club team side. Now I have full focus on these games. ”

The answer can be interpreted in many ways. In the case of Goat, one could say that less often he gives answers that would hide some message.

In the Finnish A-national team, Pukki and another top striker Joel Pohjanpalo have hardly been able to play together in recent years. Now both are okay at the same time.

“We are both goal-hungry attackers. I am confident that we will be able to make the necessary goals to overthrow Wales. Jollella [Pohjanpalo] was a difficult episode due to injury. It’s great that he’s fine again and enjoys football again. ”

The League of Nations can once again get a spare cartridge for the next qualifiers

League of Nations has been divided into four leagues (A, B, C and D) according to what was the teams ’ranking through time in the first League of Nations season 2018-2019. Finland won its own block and advanced to the B-League.

The B-League is divided into four blocks for four teams, where teams play against each other at home and away. Finland will therefore play a total of six matches against opponents in its zone, Wales, Ireland and Bulgaria.

The League of Nations also affects the World Cup qualifiers. The winners of the European blocks of the World Cup qualifiers after the League of Nations will advance directly to the World Cup. Ten of the group two qualifiers will advance to the qualifiers and, in addition to them, the way will also open for the two best group winners of the League of Nations who did not place in the top two in the World Cup qualifiers. Thus, by winning its League of Nations block, Finland could reach the further qualifiers of the World Cup qualifiers, even if it placed third in the World Cup qualifier block.

Before the first League of Nations, head coach Markku Kanerva talked about the fact that you can get a spare cartridge from the competition on the way to the European Championships. This is also the case this time.

The results of the matches of the League of Nations affect the rankings of the International Football Association’s Fifa world list (Fifa ranking). Uefan’s 55 countries will be divided into six qualifying baskets after the autumn matches of the League of Nations before the World Cup qualifiers at the end of November. In the European Championship qualifiers, Finland was in the triple basket. The higher the basket, the better Finland can avoid facing tough football countries in the qualifiers.

Finland-Wales will be played on Thursday at 9.45 pm at the Olympic Stadium. Viaplay and Viafree are playing match.