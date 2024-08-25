Sunday, August 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Teemu Puk’s scoreless streak continues

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Teemu Puk’s scoreless streak continues
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Minnesota buckled in handling Seattle.

Finnish player Teemu Pukin the difficulties continued in the MLS soccer league on Saturday local time. Kuki and By Robin Lodi represented by Minnesota lost in front of their home crowd to the Seattle Sounders with a score of 2-3.

Despite the loss, Minnesota is firmly in the Western Conference playoff spot.

The Finnish players were left without scoring in the match, and at the same time, Puki’s goalless streak grew to four matches. Huuhkaja star was taken off the field in the 59th minute of the match.

In 20 matches of the season, Pukki has managed to make four complete hits. Huuhkajatähti’s mood is clearly in a downward direction, because in 14 matches last season, the backpack swung ten times. Minnesota’s recent forward recruitment adds more pressure to the Finn’s shoulders Kelvin Yeboahwho had two hits in his debut game.

In Saturday’s round, the other Finnish players in the series didn’t stretch to feats either.

#Football #Teemu #Puks #scoreless #streak #continues

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Verstappen Persecuted by Anti-Doping: “Already 5 Tests in 2024”

Verstappen Persecuted by Anti-Doping: "Already 5 Tests in 2024"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]