Football|Minnesota buckled in handling Seattle.

Finnish player Teemu Pukin the difficulties continued in the MLS soccer league on Saturday local time. Kuki and By Robin Lodi represented by Minnesota lost in front of their home crowd to the Seattle Sounders with a score of 2-3.

Despite the loss, Minnesota is firmly in the Western Conference playoff spot.

The Finnish players were left without scoring in the match, and at the same time, Puki’s goalless streak grew to four matches. Huuhkaja star was taken off the field in the 59th minute of the match.

In 20 matches of the season, Pukki has managed to make four complete hits. Huuhkajatähti’s mood is clearly in a downward direction, because in 14 matches last season, the backpack swung ten times. Minnesota’s recent forward recruitment adds more pressure to the Finn’s shoulders Kelvin Yeboahwho had two hits in his debut game.

In Saturday’s round, the other Finnish players in the series didn’t stretch to feats either.