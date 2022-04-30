Norwich City’s fall was confirmed on Saturday when Norwich City lost to Aston Villa.

Teemu Pukin represented by Norwich City will return to the Championship after another Premier League season. The relegation was confirmed on Saturday as Norwich City lost 0-2 away goals to Aston Villa.

City still has four games left in the season, but at most it could reach 12 points, bringing it to 33 points. When Burnley won his own match on Saturday, it rose to 34 points.

Norwich City is experiencing a relegation from the Premier League for the sixth time. The last time this happened was after 2019-2020.

The 32-year-old Pukki has been the most important player in Norwich City this season and has scored ten goals in the Premier League and made three assists.

Norwich City recently redeemed the one-year option in Puk’s contract. For the City ensured that it would have the opportunity to receive transfer compensation from Puk in the event that the club ended up giving up its talisman scorer.

In the seasons 2018–2019 and 2020–2021, Buck has been the guarantor of Norwich City’s rise as the club has risen from the Championship League to the Premier League.