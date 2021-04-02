Football Teemu Puk’s radar pair is Emiliano Buendía, whose football career was about to collapse at just 13 years old

“He is my best pair of radars ever. I’m always looking for him [syötöilläni]. ”

That’s what he said Emiliano Buendía last February Teemu Pukista Norwich City next On the Pink Un site, after Norwich had beaten Stoke in the English Championship match 4-1. Buendía scored Puk’s second goal in that match.

A couple of weeks later, Buendía continued on the same theme in Norwich website:

“Our relationship is really strong. Everyone knows our relationship on the ground. I always try to find him. ”

And Buendía has found. Both Buendía and Pukki joined Norwich in the summer of 2018. Buendía has since given 37 goals in all of their Norwich matches and has often been scored by Pukki.

This season, Buendia is at the top of the Championship entry statistics with twelve assists. He has scored ten goals. The number of goals for the goat is 22.

Emiliano Buendía misled Barnsley players in the Englan Cup match on January 23, 2021.­

Buendía, 24, does not receive the same attention in his home country as Pukki in Finland, even though he is currently one of the hottest players in the English Championship and perhaps even the best player in the series.

There is a simple reason for this: Buendía is Argentinian. He has some countrymen who collect the biggest football titles in the world.

In addition, Buendía has not played for the Argentine national team. He had time to play for the Spanish under-19 national team, until Argentina woke up: Buendía was named to the 2015 Under-20 World Cup, where he played in three matches and scored one goal. Since then, no invitation to any Argentine national teams has come.

Buendía began his career at the age of less than 10 at the Cadetes de San Martín team in his hometown of Mar del Plata. Buendía played a lot in the small indoor hall where his technique developed.

Buendía was only 12 years old when the great and mighty Real Madrid became interested in him. This was a former Argentine national team player Juan Esnaiderin thanks: he arranged a show for Buendía.

There was a move to Spain ahead, as did many other talented Argentine juniors.

“They [Real Madrid] gave me clothes. There was the best grass field in the world, the best balls and football boots, ”Buendía said The Independentin in an interview.

“It was completely different to live in that bubble. I was very young, but I knew it was my chance. ”

Then the bubble burst.

The Real Madrid Junior team released Buendía in the summer of 2010 when he was just 13 years old. There was a confusion for a moment as to whether the career was here. However, a solution was found nearby: Buendía joined Getafe, which also affects the Madrid area.

“There were good years and bad years, but I never lost my dream. I always fought to get a chance, ”Buendía said.

Getafessa Buendía rose to the representative team through the junior and youth teams and also played in the Spanish league. In fact, Buendía had time to experience in Getafe the same as in Norwich: relegation from the main series and ascent to the main series, but in Getafe Buendía’s role was mainly to be a substitute. In the periods of injury, he scored one goal in La Liga.

Prior to moving to Norwich, Buendía was on a season-long loan with Spain’s second-league Cultural Leonesa, where he already played a major role with six goals and 12 assists. However, they didn’t help the club keep their league place, but the road took them to the third league level.

Norwich discovered Buendía’s abilities and the player moved to England after nearly ten years in Spain. The transfer amount was approximately EUR 1.5 million. That is, Norwich received the radar pair Buendía – Pukki for 1.5 million euros, because Pukki came to the East of England with a free transfer. This is probably one of the most ingenious acquisitions in football history in a single transfer period.

The question, then, is how long Buendía will stay in Norwich. The current contract is valid until the summer of 2024, so the price tag is something other than the amount paid by Norwich.

Emiliano Buendía is a Norwich feeder.­

Last in the summer, a transfer to a larger club was considered almost certain when Norwich dropped out of the Premier League, but this did not happen.

Even during the January transfer, strong rumors took the Argentine savvy to Arsenal, but media reports said the £ 40 million (€ 47 million) requested by Norwich was too much. In addition, Arsenal loaned another offensive midfielder, a Norwegian Martin Ødegaardin. Transfermarkt estimates the current price of Buendía at EUR 22 million.

Buendía himself has said the same thing as Puck: he enjoys his family in little Norwich. The team’s creative style of play is also to his liking.

“That’s why I love playing in this company. Our way of thinking [jalkapallosta] is the same. “

In addition Buendía is only 24 years old. He made his debut in the Spanish league at just 17 years old.

“I’m still really young. I want to learn [jalkapallosta] as much as possible.”

He will probably learn quite well from the Norwich Manager Daniel Farken under.

