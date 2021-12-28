The buck didn’t play when Norwich lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Finland national team striker Teemu Pukin represented Norwich’s miserable autumn season received a harsh decision. Crystal Palace squatted the team in the final game of the year, reading 3-0 in the English Premier League.

Norwich faced an unnamed group as Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons were sidelined “due to injury or illness,” Norwich said With their Twitter account before the game.

In the middle of the series, Palace took the lead in the 8th minute Odsonne Edouardin with a penalty kick, and Jean-Philippe Mateta mixed Jeffrey Schlupp sealed the home win in the first half.

Norwich lost all of their five league games in December without scoring a goal, and played 14 times on their own. The team is last in the series after collecting just two wins and ten points from 19 games.

Pukki, who has hit five times, is the top scorer of his team. In total, Norwich have scored just eight league goals. There are 42 goals scored.

Series of the top teams in early Tuesday night were West Ham and Tottenham. West Ham lost early in a away game against Watford, however Tomas Soucekin and Said Benrahman the goals in a couple of minutes turned the game around.

West Ham eventually won 4-1 and is fifth in the series. Watford is in last place at the preserver, 17th, three points ahead of Norwich.

Tottenham, who was sixth, lost to Southampton as a guest James Ward-Prowsen hitting the home team, but Mohammed Salisun a foul in the penalty area brought a dot to Tottenham and an expulsion to Salisu.

Harry Kane hit a penalty kick into the net, but the victory against a weak opponent was missed.

With a draw, Tottenham is West Ham with a point, and a coach Antonio Conte at the same time, he recorded club history: he is the first Tottenham coach to clear his first seven league games without a loss.