Football | Teemu Puk’s MLS debut ended in disappointment

Teemu Puk’s Minnesota United lost to Austin FC 1–4.

Teemu Pukki made his debut in the North American men’s soccer league MLS Finnish time early Sunday morning when Puki’s Minnesota United faced Austin FC at home.

The Finn got on the field in the 56th minute. The situation at that point was a sad 0–3. The match ended with a 4–1 victory for Austin.

Minnesota is 11th in the Western Conference. There are five points on the way to a certain playoff spot, i.e. instead of seventh.

Puki’s team has played 20 games, while both sixth-placed Dallas and seventh-placed San Jose have played two more. Each club plays 34 games in the MLS regular season.

33 years old Pukki moved to Minnesota from England. There he represented Norwich City in a total of 210 matches and scored 88 goals.

A national team member also plays in Minnesota Robin Lodwho was sidelined with a knee problem.