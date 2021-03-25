Football Teemu Puk’s goals were also quoted in England: “Ingenious performances continued”

The Norwich player was delighted, but at the same time it is hoped the striker will not be overburdened in future national team games.

Norwich City’s star player extracts from the Finnish national team have also been reported in England.

Appearing in the east of England Eastern Daily Press reported on the game of Owls Teemu Pukin continued their ‘ingenious performances’.

On Wednesday, Finland faced the World Cup qualifiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Olympic Stadium. The opening period went without a goal, but then the aftermath of the corner kick took Bosnia and Herzegovina to the lead.

Three minutes later, Finland reached the levels when Nikolai Alho fired the ball into the top corner. About the return ball Joni Kauko put the ball on a plate for Pukille.

Towards the end of the game, Pukki escaped from the Bosnian defender and scored his second goal past Ibrahim Šehićin. The match ended 2-2.

The latter goal was described by the Eastern Daily Press as “classic Pukk” in its controlled coolness.

The magazine was also concerned about Puk’s share of next week’s game in Switzerland. Norwich would need a refreshing striker 48 hours later for the English Championship game against Preston.

Also The Goat Club reported on the national team goals and congratulated their striker.

In an article shared on Twitter, the attacker was told he had risen to the same level as a national team scorer Mikael Forsellin with.

The buck now has an all-time record of three goals Jari Litmasen double cloth. Litmanen has been number one in the national team’s goal statistics with 32 goals.