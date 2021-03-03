Teemu Puk had one great goal in Wednesday’s top match, but the five-match goal series was cut off.

Norwich City star striker Teemu Puk’s goal set broke in the English Championship top match against Brentford on Wednesday. Norwich City took over, however Emiliano Buendian with a 1-0 victory over Brentford FC in the opening period.

Pukki had scored a total of seven goals in the last five matches, and a great series of goals was broken in the home game. During the opening period, Pukki received a pass from Buendia to the goal area but could not pass the goalkeeper. 87 minutes into the game, Pukki had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury Jordan Hugill.

Winning six consecutive matches, Norwich City topped the Championship with 73 points and has a ten-point lead over Brentford and Watford in next places.

Buendia scored a great goal after 26 minutes for opening. He got the ball on the right and cut into the middle of the penalty area, passing three opposing players. Buendia then had a third chance at scoring, but a last ditch challenge made sure that he didnt.

Brentford Finnish striker Marcus Forss took the lead after 76 minutes.

Norwich City is well on its way back to the Premier League. In the 2018–2019 season, City won the Championship with 94 points and promoted directly to the Premier League.

There are twelve matches left through. If City won seven matches out of its twelve remaining matches, it would score the same number as in its previous boom.