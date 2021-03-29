Football Teemu Puk’s goal pace in Huuhkaji is unprecedented

Buck rose to the top spot on the World Cup qualifiers.

Known the man rose again when it was most needed. The Finnish men’s national football team was in serious trouble and was heading towards the opening loss of the World Cup qualifiers in Ukraine when Teemu Pukki magic paint from scratch.

The buck pressed the defender Vitali Mikolenko, who collapsed into a bad mistake and turned straight in the direction desired by Puk.

Buck grabbed the ball like an Easter egg from a plate, and Mikolenko had no choice but to knock down the striker worth the penalty kick and kick out. Buck fired a ball into the bottom corner, guaranteeing a valuable point in a 1-1 draw.

On Monday Pukki, who turned 31, rose to second place in the all-time statistics in his 30th goal. There have been only 32 goals scored above Jari Litmanen. For Pukki, the Ukraine match was the 89th of his career, while Litmanen had 137 national team games.

Thanks to Puk, Finland has an unprecedented situation in Huuhkaji. Never before has there been a striker on the team who scores goals at the same pace as Buckle now.

As many as 20 of Pukki’s 30 goals have been born in the last 27 matches. There are also three paint passes.

By comparison, Poland is currently the very top scorer in the European top series Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 + 6 in the last 27 matches.

Pukki’s goal delight began on March 26, 2018 against Malta with two goals, and there is no end in sight.

Three vital goals were scored in the League of Nations and as many as ten in the European Championship qualifiers that ended in a historic venue.

In the current World Cup qualifiers, Pukki has scored all three goals in Finland, which entitles him to the top spot on the qualifying goal exchange together with nine other players.

Pukin the goal line on the national team is now four matches long, as he also hit in the last two matches of the League of Nations against Bulgaria and Wales.

The owls will face Switzerland in a national match on Wednesday, and Puck is likely to get a rest after a tough match.

After that, the goals of Puk can be enjoyed again by Norwich, whose rise back to the English Premier League is very close. Pukki, who has scored 22 goals, is six goals from number one on the paint exchange in Brentford Ivan Toney.

June 4 Finland faces Estonia, after which there is again a very strong demand for Pukki’s paints.

Denmark (12th in the world list), Russia (39th) and Belgium (1st) will compete against the European Championships. The stretch of Ukraine (24th) as a guest shows that Finland’s goal of a place to continue is completely realistic.

However, that goal requires goals, and then the gaze turns again in the familiar direction.