Football Teemu Puk’s club in Norwich City reported three coronavirus infections

The infected are goalkeeper Tim Krul, striker Adam Idah and one member of the backing team.

Football Three coronavirus infections have been reported in the Norwich City team playing in the second division of England in the Championship.

Even the paint of the owls Teemu Pukin company said infections on Friday afternoon on their Twitter account.

“We have three positive cases – Tim Krul, Adam Idah as well as one member of the background group, ”coach Daniel Farke said at a pre-press conference on Saturday’s match.

Norwich will face Coventry in the England Cup on Saturday.

Norwich reported on coronavirus infections earlier on Friday on its website, but even at that time the club did not disclose the names of the infected.

Of the players infected with the coronavirus, Krul is the goalkeeper and Idah striker. Krul commented infected on Friday with their Twitter account.

“I received information earlier this week about my positive coronavirus test result. I immediately started isolation, ”he wrote.

“I feel unwell and tired. This is an important reminder to stay safe and protect those around us. The virus is not a scam. ”