Norwich’s season ended with a defeat in the English Championship.

In his English club A Finnish striker who rose to great popularity in Norwich during his five seasons Teemu Pukki played his last match for the club when Norwich faced Blackpool at home in the final round of the English Football Championship.

Pukki was the team’s captain when Norwich ended their season with a 0–1 loss.

Blackpool, relegated from the championship to the third tier of English football, i.e. the First League, took the lead in the 15th minute by Morgan Rogers on the finish line.

Norwich pressed, but the home team couldn’t score, and so the “Canary’s” quiet season ended with yet another disappointment.

Puki also had chances to score, but missed the shot. Pukki came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, and so his Norwich career of 210 matches and 88 goals was over.

The award jury of the match chose Puki as the best player of the match. Pukki left the game clearly moved by the attention he received from the fans.

Pukki, who joined Norwich from the Danish club Bröndby in the summer of 2018, scored ten goals in 40 league matches in the season that ended. The club announced in April that Pukki will leave the club at the end of this season.

At the beginning of the 2019–2020 season, Pukki was chosen as the English Premier League’s player of the month for August. Pukki was chosen as Athlete of the Year 2019 at the Finnish Sports Gala.