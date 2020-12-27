Football Teemu Pukki was brought down inside the area, an easy decision for the referee there

Norwich’s series of consecutive victories broke at Watford.

Football Norwich, who aspired to a quick return to the English Premier League, a series of consecutive victories in the league championship series lasted five matches.

Watford, who feeds ascendant dreams, was defeated at his home field on Saturday Teemu Pukin represented Norwich 1–0 and acted fifth, six points from Norwich.

The only goal of the match was Watfordin in the 39th minute Ismaila Sarr.

This Puk, who hit ten times in the championship of the season, had something left to fight. After 82 minutes, Pukin’s Watford fell awkwardly, but was determined to stay in the match. Adam Masina, but there was no whistle as a penalty kick.

Weekend in Serbia Vladimir Ilicin Replaced Watford as head coach by Spaniard Xisco Munoz got a flying start with a Norwich victory in his new role.