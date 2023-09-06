Football | Teemu Pukki was able to enjoy the luxury offered by the Football Association: “I have slept well for two nights”

Astana

Could imagine that one day traveled from the west coast of the United States to Kazakhstan Teemu Pukki33, would have been exhausted by the time he got there.

The truth is something else. Pukki seems more cheerful in Astana at the hotel of the Finnish national football team than many others who have traveled a long way.

“On Thursday we left [Minnesota Unitedin kanssa] To San José, where there was a game on Saturday. I stayed the night there, and then flew here from San Francisco via Frankfurt [Astanaan]. Yes, it took 24 hours the whole way,” Pukki says at the team’s hotel.

The secret of vitality is in travel comfort.

“Playing in the United States, we get a bit of luxury when we get into business class. While lying down, the whole day passed and I was able to rest. I got nine hours of sleep here right away. I have slept well for two nights.”

Kazakhstan’s threat in Thursday’s EC qualifying match is the energetic Teemu Pukki, who is not even bothered by the time difference.

Pukki says that he was not stressed at all, even though he had a scoreless streak that stretched to eight matches in July-August.

from Astana Puki has good memories of the last time, when he scored two goals against Kazakhstan in the fall 2021 World Cup qualifiers.

With those goals, Pukki became the all-time top scorer of the Finnish men’s national team Jari Litmanen (32 goals). Now Puki has 112 international matches and 38 goals.

“Kazakhstan is tougher now than it was then. They have started the group well, as shown by beating Denmark. It will certainly be a more difficult game for us than the last time, when we felt that we were superior.”

“We now have to play at our best level if we want to get a result. The qualifiers have also started well for us. In Denmark, we were a bit under the weather, but otherwise we got good results. I trust us enough to go for three points.”

Pukki stretched the team in Tuesday’s training in Astana.

Goat started the games at his new club Minnesota United at the beginning of July cold without a training season. It was dictated by necessity, when he switched from a series that ended in the spring to a series that started in the spring.

He says that at the beginning of July he was really not in top shape.

“Actually, only recently has it felt like I’m starting to be physically close to peak fitness,” says Pukki.

“There have been a lot of playing minutes and successes, so I was happy to go on this trip.”

In his second MLS game on July 13, Pukki scored his debut goal in the league. Then in the North American Leagues Cup competition, he didn’t score a goal in five games, and there were three consecutive scoreless games in MLS.

“ “Sometimes in games it feels like tactics are being forgotten.”

Eight the scoreless streak was broken on the last day of August against Colorado and in San José he scored his third goal of the season.

“I no longer count goalless matches. When I was younger, it was a bigger pain for me, but I don’t stress about it anymore. I know the goals will come at some point.”

“I was more worried about when there were no goalscoring chances in a few games. When there have been goalscoring chances, there have also been results.”

Pukki praises Minnesota’s Argentinian 10th place player Emanuel Reynoso and says this could play in the big leagues of Europe.

“He makes really good passes. Sometimes there has been a bit of searching when we don’t know each other that well yet. Game by game it gets better. Izzy [Ismael Tajouri-Shradi] is a good attacking end player as well and he gave me a good pass. Of course I expect that Röbä [Robin Lod] will be fine because I know he’s going to make assists.”

“ “There will probably be sleepless nights, but you’re used to it.”

MLS league according to Puk, based on the first experiences, it is a physical series, where sometimes you go a little too hard from end to end.

“Sometimes in games it feels like tactics are being forgotten.”

However, he praises that there are skilled individuals and good teams in the league.

United were by no means the only club interested in Puk, but in the end it was the best option for him. There was also interest from Spain and Greece.

“Somehow I had the feeling for a long time that it would be nice to experience North America. After all, things happened pretty quickly. At Midsummer, I went to make a contract.”

“Together we decided [vaimon kanssa] transfer. The move to Norwich City wasn’t my wife’s decision either, but she helped with the move then. That’s when he encouraged us to listen.”

in Minnesota Pukki lives next door to Lodi, so neighborly help and company are available for the family.

“The wife [Kirsikka] you have to get a driver’s license. You can’t get anywhere worse there if you don’t drive a car.”

At the end of January, Puki’s family of four is about to grow to five, while Puki’s wife is now expecting their third child.

“Awaiting feelings. The girls are getting a little older, so it’s nice to have a newcomer. There will probably be sleepless nights, but you’re used to it.”

Finland will face Kazakhstan on Thursday in the European Championship qualifying match in Astana at 17:00 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.