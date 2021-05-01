Pukki scored his 26th goal of the season and continues as the second on the goal exchange.

Finland men’s national football team striker Teemu Pukki found his missing paint grain on Saturday.

Norwich topped the season’s 26th hit as the team, which had already secured their rise to the English Premier League, knocked down Reading by 4-1 at home. The previous four matches had gone without a goal.

Buck sealed the final scores in the 85th minute. He cut in from the left and ghosted past one defender before playing a square ball across to Reading, who aimed to score, but didnt.

The hosts’ other hits did hit twice Kieran Dowell and Xavi Quintilla.

Buck is second on the goal exchange with one match left. Brentford Ivan Toney scored 30 goals for the season when Watford fell 2-0.

Brentford’s opening goal was scored by the Finnish national team striker Marcus Forss. The hit was the seventh for the season for Forss.