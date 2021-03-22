Teemu Puk hopes that Buendia will stay in Norwich if the promotion to the Premier League takes place.

Finland the national football team announced right away on Monday that it was its player Glen Kamaran with. All the players in the interviews on Monday were wearing t-shirts with Kamara’s picture and the text: “I Stand With Glen”.

Teemu Pukki was wearing a white t-shirt with the text in black. At Monday’s interview, Pukki clearly condemned the racism against Kamara last week and racism in general.

“Racism of any kind does not belong to football, sports or anywhere. It’s a pity that this is still happening. What I have learned to know Gleniä in recent years, so that kind of reaction is not a guy get unless there’s something really said. It is really wrong for that to happen. I hope something is really done about it. ”

“There was a lot of news about the case in England, and there was talk about it among our team as well. It’s a clear thing that that doesn’t belong anywhere. ”

Goat said he was shocked to hear about racism against Kamara.

“I totally believe Glen that the opponent has said as Glen says. Such cases should get out of everywhere, and in our case out of football. I hope something is done about it. ”

Slavia Prague has disputed Ondrej Kudelan guilty of racism, but Buck does not believe those speeches.

“I trust Glen one hundred percent, and in my eyes they [Slavia Praha] are liars. I don’t know what they have for a reason. ”

According to Puk, proper sanctions could help eradicate racism.

“Wise men must now make decisions to get rid of racism.”

According to Puk, the team may not take a position on the case any more. According to Puk, it also depends on Kamara himself.

On Monday the national team practiced together for a long time when it started training for the national team camp at Töölö football stadium. Bosnia and Herzegovina will face off against the opening match of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifiers, which Huuhkajat won in the European Championship qualifiers at home and lost to the away team. After the opening match, Ukraine will face the qualifiers on Sunday and then there will be another national match against Switzerland.

“Now there are tough qualifiers ahead, and we are now going to continue the same work we have done in recent years. Our goal must be that we also go from these qualifiers to the World Cup. A big job is ahead. It’s great to be able to play so many games. ”

There will be at least fifteen games on the program for Owners this year, and perhaps more if the European Championship is a success. A buck can experience it even before he succeeds if his club team Norwich City promotes back to the English Premier League.

“The Ascension is not yet certain, there is still work to be done. We have a well-kept team, we are more experienced and know what to expect in the Premier League. We have to deal with the rise first before we think about the Premier League. ”

Goat believes that Norwich City will be accompanied this time by a more prepared Premier League if the expected rise occurs.

“That previous rise came as perhaps a small surprise to the club. It might not have been planned for it to happen so quickly. The club has moved on. The players are also more prepared and experienced. ”

The back of the buck has been an Argentine midfielder this season as well Emiliano Buendia, who have scored from one match to another in Pukille. Buendia is probably on the shopping list of many Premier League clubs.

Have you lured him to stay?

“He’s a top player. I have my thoughts going well together with him on and off the field. It’s my big hope he stays on the team. It’s so easy and nice to play with him. ”

Would you dare recommend any of the Owls to Norwich City?

“We would have a lot of good players here. Yes I could Röba [Robin Lod] take there. He also finds me well on the ground. He also gets feeds. It is not my job to map players. ”

Has your club asked or have you asked not to play in the third match against Switzerland?

“After Wednesday’s match against Switzerland, we already have a game with Norwich on Friday. I don’t think they’ve been in touch with national team coaching. They didn’t deny me that I shouldn’t play in it. There are usually a few recycled players, but let’s see. It’s been pretty tough here with a lot of games. Let’s watch the third game after the first ones have been played. ”