The buck injured his right leg at the ankle over the weekend in a Championship match against Reading.

His rise Norwich’s No. 1 forward for the English Premier League Teemu Pukki is injured and will not play in the season finale against Barnsley over the weekend.

Norwich says on its website The buck suffers from an ankle injury in his right leg from last weekend’s match against Reading. Pukki scored his 26th goal of the season when Norwich defeated Reading 4-1.

Norwich does not elaborate on the quality of Puk’s injury in its release. According to the club, the Finnish striker is now going for further investigations, where the recovery time will be determined.

Buck is second on the English Championship paint exchange. Brentford Ivan Toney has scored 30 goals

The first preparatory match of the Finnish national football team, which is preparing for its first European Championship tournament, is on May 29, when Huuhkajat will meet Sweden in Stockholm.

Finland will play its first European Championship match against Denmark on June 12 in Copenhagen.

The pace of the buck in both Norwich and the national team has been tremendous. Pukki is second on the Huuhkaji paint exchange after Jari Litmanen with 30 goals.

“Playing in the European Championships is my biggest dream and I want to be the best version of myself there,” Pukki stated a month ago.