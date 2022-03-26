Football Teemu Pukki struck a great hit against Iceland – passed the defender with a stylish delusion

Pukki’s goal was in the man’s 34th national team shirt.

Finland the men’s national football team will lead Iceland in the first half of the year with a score of 1-0. The match in Murcia, Spain, started at 6 p.m.

The scorer was 12 minutes Teemu Pukki. He got a good vertical pass Urho from Nissilamisunderstood the defender in the wrong direction and passed the goalkeeper with a cold-nervous position.

The goal was 34th for Pukille.

There were two first-timers in Finland’s opening line-up when HJK’s Miska Ylitolva and Miro Tenho got into real action.