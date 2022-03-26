Sunday, March 27, 2022
Football Teemu Pukki struck a great hit against Iceland – passed the defender with a stylish delusion

March 26, 2022
Pukki’s goal was in the man’s 34th national team shirt.

Finland the men’s national football team will lead Iceland in the first half of the year with a score of 1-0. The match in Murcia, Spain, started at 6 p.m.

The scorer was 12 minutes Teemu Pukki. He got a good vertical pass Urho from Nissilamisunderstood the defender in the wrong direction and passed the goalkeeper with a cold-nervous position.

The goal was 34th for Pukille.

There were two first-timers in Finland’s opening line-up when HJK’s Miska Ylitolva and Miro Tenho got into real action.

