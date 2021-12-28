Football Teemu Pukki sidelined for the first time throughout the season – the club mysteriously explained the situation

The buck has played all 18 league matches in Norwich before Tuesday night.

Premier League Association The Finnish star of Norwich Teemu Pukki is out of lineup when the team faces Crystal Palace in a away match on Tuesday.

Goat, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are on the sidelines “due to injury or illness,” Norwich said With their Twitter account.

Norwich will be in last place in the Premier League after scoring ten points in 18 matches. The team has lost four of their most recent league games. On the last day of killing, Arsenal hit Norwich 5-0.

All Pukki, who has played 18 league games in the past, is the team’s top scorer with five hits. In total, Norwich have scored just eight league goals.

The match against Crystal Palace starts at 5 pm Finnish time.