Football Teemu Pukki scored the second goal of the season with a cold nerve shot

September 18, 2021
The buck has scored both goals for Norwich this season.

Finland men’s national football team striker Teemu Pukki hit their second goal of the season in the English Premier League against Watford on Saturday.

The buck escaped Mathias Normannin from the vertical pass to pass and passed the goalkeeper with a cold-nervous placement Ben Fosterin 35 minutes of the match.

Goat’s goal leveled the match to 1-1. Watford’s opening goal butt Emmanuel Dennis In the 17th minute.

The match is still ongoing.

Goat has scored both goals for his team this season. The previous hit came against Leicester from a penalty kick on 28 August.

Series raiser Norwich have lost their first four games of the season.

